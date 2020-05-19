Article
Leadership & Strategy

Origin Energy calls for minimum clean energy targets to reduce electricity prices

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The CEO of Australia’s largest energy provider has called on the federal government to impose renewable energy targets in order to bring prices down for businesses and consumers.

Origin Energy boss Frank Calabria told ABC that investment could be disrupted without clear direction, and criticised changes in policy for diminishing confidence in the industry.

He said there was “every risk” that prices will go up after 2020 as coal starts to leave the system. The next cheapest way of producing power in the long term will be via renewable sources.

RELATED STORIES:

 

The country’s largest energy companies have already held discussions with Malcolm Turnbull regarding increasing supply in the east to help curb what believed to be a massive shortage in power.

Around the same time, Origin sold its major eastern gas subsidiary Lattice Energy to Beach Energy – a move it said was carried out to help reduce debt and streamline its operations.

Investment in clean energy is forthcoming despite Origin’s concern, with Tesla beginning construction on the world’s largest battery storage unit in South Australia, the province home to the world’s most expensive electricity.

Origin EnergyAustralian energy industry
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Schneider Electric - Global Specialist in Energy Management

#Schneider Electric#Natalya Makarochkina
Digital Strategy

Allianz Malaysia: Closer to customers through digital