NTT Data delivers Google Pay-driven mobile ticketing system to Public Transport Victoria

Plano, Texas-based system integration specialist NTT Data Services has partnered with Public Transport Victoria (PTV) to deliver a smartphone-based payment alternative to its myki smart card ticketing system.

PTV customers can now use their smartphone to pay for and travel on the network’s train, tram and bus lines via Google Pay, leveraging the near-field communication (NFC) capabilities of the existing myki smart card readers and ticketing barriers.

Mobile myki provides a flexible and convenient alternative to the existing smart cards, and NTT Data said in its press release that its open architecture design has enabled seamless integration for the transition to mobile payments.

The firm supports myki with end-to-end supply chain, and operational management which includes a 24/7 helpdesk, data management, audit and compliance reporting, and training.

NTT Data has provided PTV with myki since 2005, and worked closely with Google Pay to enable passengers to use the new Mobile myki contactless system without having to unlock their device.

The myki system has facilitated over 1bn trips since it was introduced in Melbourne and the State of Victoria.

SEE ALSO:

A partnership with NXP semiconductors was also instrumental in the design and implementation of the new payment option.

“Google Pay creates an effortless, immersive mobile transit experience, and we are excited to work with PTV and NTT Data to help ease the daily journey for Victoria residents and visitors,” said Prakash Hariramani, Director for Product Management at Google Pay, in NTT Data’s press release.

The new system will drive efficiency both for customers, who can access a convenient one-stop booking and payment system housed within their smartphones, and PTV which has modernised its service without the need to replace legacy technology.

“In less than 10 years, myki has grown from five million to more than 585 million trips per year,” said Tim Conway, President of Public Sector at NTT Data Services. “This exponential growth requires accelerating technology to exceed the demands of passengers now and into the future.

“We are excited to partner with PTV on this forward-reaching solution that will scale to accommodate future ticketing innovation.”