NSW government signals green light for stage 2 of Sydney’s Parramatta Light Rail project

The New South Wales government has confirmed planning for stage 2 of the Parramatta Light Rail development in Sydney.

Expected to be finalised throughout 2018, the extension plans now include a preferred route which will connect stage 1 to the Olympic Park.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “I am pleased to announce Parramatta Light Rail stage 2 is another step closer to connecting Greater Parramatta to the booming sport, entertainment and employment hub at Sydney Olympic Park.”

RELATED STORIES:

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said the NSW government has started work on a business case for the preferred route north of Parramatta River which is considered the best option to achieve a fully integrated transport and land use plan for the precincts.

He said: “We know it will provide a direct, frequent and reliable public transport connection for these areas and connects the new Western Sydney University campus at Sydney Olympic Park with its three campuses serviced by stage 1.

“Light rail will also realise Sydney Olympic Park’s potential as Sydney’s premier destination for cultural, entertainment, recreation and sporting events, as well as linking businesses and residents in surrounding areas.”

Construction on stage 1 will start in 2018, pending planning approval and will begin operating in 2023.