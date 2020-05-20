Nokia confirms appointment of Westcon-Comstor as distributor in the Phillippines

The Finland-based telecommunications company, Nokia, has confirmed its appointment of Westcon-Comstor as a distributor in the Phillippines, ChannelAsia reports.

The partnership will see Westcon Philippines help to market, distribute and maintain Nokia’s optical LAN solution, in an effort to offer an improved service experience, reduced costs and an enhanced network performance.

Patrick Aronson, APAC executive vice president of Westcon, said: “I am pleased that Nokia is extending our current Asia Pacific partnership into the Philippines.”

“By partnering with Nokia in the Philippines, Westcon has added another leading vendor and is able to offer a holistic solution platform to our resellers.”

“Our strong experience and value-added capabilities in the Southeast Asia region also allow us to quickly drive new business and build partner networks for Nokia.”

US-based Westcon-Comstor concentrates on security, collaboration, infrastructure and data centre technologies while functioning as a global and local distributor.

Stuart Mac Hendry, vice president of enterprise and public sector of APJ at Nokia, said: “The Nokia Global Partner Program is a key part of our sales force – and strengthens our primary route to market for enterprise and public sector business opportunities.”

“We are pleased to welcome Westcon Philippines to the program to help drive new growth and develop new customer relationships.”

The news follows the appointment of Westcon-Comstor as a tier-2 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider in the Philippines which work with resellers to decide procurement terms, bill customers and announce product prices.