New Zealand’s Zoomy to expand to Christchurch

The New Zealand-based ridesharing firm, Zoomy, has announced it will be launching in Christchurch.

The company, which was established in 2016, currently offers its services in Auckland and Wellington.

The firm began recruiting drivers in the city in September and aims to introduce its ridesharing offering to Christchurch by the end of the year.

“Cantabs have been asking for months about when we will be coming to Christchurch, and like with all the things we do, we listened, and here we come” commented James Fisk, Zoomy’s CEO.

“We want to be able to offer a kiwi choice in the ride sharing market, bring down the cost of travel, and also provide better income for Christchurch’s drivers”.

“As an organisation we live by our vision of being a local rideshare with better fares for passengers and fairer pay for drivers.”

“We know this resonates well with Kiwis and we’re looking forward to shaking things up in Christchurch.”

“We’ve already had hundreds of drivers register in Christchurch, and with rates of up to 40% less than competitors, we expect the interest to continue.”

The decision follows India’s Ola announcement in September to launch operations in the city as part of its New Zealand expansion.

“The reason why we have seen the incredible growth that we have is really the differentiation with how we treat people, in this specific instance, with the way we treat our drivers.”

“We really believe that if we treat our driving community well and keep the focus local that will in turn create a great experience for our passenger community.”