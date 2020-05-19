New Zealand looking to appoint its first national CTO

The New Zealand government is accepting applications for its newly established Chief Technology Officer (CTO) position, set to close on 8 January 2018.

The position has been created in the aim of developing a digital strategy for New Zealand, in order to respond to both the opportunities and challenges that the developing digital world offers.

“This position is critical to ensuring we can use and develop digital technologies for social prosperity, economic productivity, and for the good of all New Zealanders,” said Communications Minister Clare Curran.

The CTO will be expected to work across the government in collaboration with Ministers and officials on digital issues, accountable to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, and Government Digital Services.

“In particular, I see the Chief Technology Officer working on issues such as improving digital equality, protecting citizens’ rights online, and building a connected nation, alongside the Digital Economy and Digital Inclusion Advisory Group and the other advisory groups that I have already signalled I will be establishing,” Curran continued.

Similarly, the newly established Digital Economy and Digital Inclusion Ministerial Advisory Group will look to innovate New Zealand’s digital presence and grow the countries digital economy.