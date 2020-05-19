New Zealand reopens applications for new CTO role

New Zealand has announced that it will once again welcome applications for the country's newly created Chief Technology Officer (CTO) position after the government was unable to find a suitable candidate during the first round of interviews.

The government announced that it would be looking for a CTO as part of the current administration's election campaign, with applications having originally been opened in February this year.

Outlining the role itself, Broadcasting, Communications, Digital Media and Government Digital Services Minister Clare Curran said the following:

“The Chief Technology Officer will help drive a digital agenda for the nation and respond to the opportunities and challenges of our changing digital world. This critical role will have a broad mandate to serve as a challenge to, and advisor for, the New Zealand Government.”

Having received 60 applications without finding a suitable candidate for the role, the government has reopened its search, with the latest recruitment round set to end on 3 June.

“This is the second round of recruitment for this critical role, and to recognise that different skills and abilities will suit this role at different points, we are looking at a one-year appointment with an option to renew for another year,” Curran said.

As part of the search, the government has specified that it will be looking for an individual who is able to provide expert advice on digital issues across the government.