Netflix reveals the fastest internet service providers in Australia

The US-based online streaming service, Netflix, has released its latest speed index results ranking internet service providers (ISPs).

The leaderboard also notes the type of service with the categories of fibre, cable, DBL, satellite, and wireless, Lifehacker Australia reported.

The list features Telstra NBN as the fastest provider in the country, with the fibre cables service offering speeds of 4.38Mbps.

However, Telstra’s Non-NBN service ranks in fourth position, with speeds of 3.83Mbps for cable and DBL.

Optus was placed in second position by Netflix, as it saw a decline in speeds from 4.05Mbps to 4.04Mbps.

The Sydney-headquartered was followed by Exetel, which offers speeds of 3.99Mbps, with its fibre, cable, DBL, and wireless offering.

Exetel was also subject to a decline in performance, with its previous recorded speed hitting 4.02Mbps.

In fifth position was TPG, the North Ryde-base telecommunications firm. TPG reached speeds of 3.81Mbps, down from 3.83Mbps.

iiNet placed in sixth ranking, a company acquired by TPG in 2015. The firm offers speeds of 3.76Mbps, having previously offered speeds of 3.78Mbps.

Finally, Netflix selected Dodo/iPrimus for seventh place, which provide 3.64Mpbs for fibre, DBL, and wireless services.