Movio signs research and analytics deal with Walt Disney Pictures

The New Zealand-based marketer for the film industry, Movio, has announced a deal with the US-based film studio, Walt Disney Pictures.

The agreement will see Movio provide Disney with research, analytics, and services, the NZ Herald reported.

The firms have signed a multi-year deal, placing Disney alongside Warner Brothers, Universal, and Sony.

Movio is part of the cinema-point-of-sale company, Vista, which is the leading software company that provides to the film industry.

Vista Entertainment Solutions is available in over 60 countries across the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

“It's definitely the one that, for us, is the Holy Grail,” Will Palmer, the CEO of Movio, informed the NZ Herald.

“Movio's purpose is to connect everyone to their ideal movie.”

“What we have built is a software platform that connects sale and loyalty systems of all the leading cinemas of the world.”