Mindtree posts record annual revenue, passing US$1bn

Global technology services provider and digital transformation facilitator, Mindtree, has posted its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2019 and unveiled annual revenues in excess of US$1bn.

The firm secured $260mn in revenue for Q4, a growth of 4.2% on the previous quarter and 15.8% growth year-on-year.

"Mindtree has delivered exceptional performance for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year as we cross the historic $1bn milestone. Over the course of two decades our strategy of being expertise-led and backed by a unique culture continues to help us attract world class people and create customer successes," said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director of Mindtree, in the firm’s press release.

"Our ability to consistently grow significantly faster than the sector is a reflection of the investments we have made to align with technology trends disrupting our industry. We are well-poised to continue delivering industry leading returns for all our stakeholders, the best is yet to come."

In addition to its financial success, Mindtree highlighted its success in the deployment of automation technologies, noting that 576 autonomous bots have been launched internally to optimise repetitive processes.