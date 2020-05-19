Melbourne loses seven-year title of ‘most liveable city’

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has ranked Melbourne as the second most liveable city in the world.

The city had previously held the title for a record seven consecutive years.

Vienna has been ranked the top city in the survey for the first time – also marking the only time Europe has placed first on the list, with the highest positions often dominated by cities from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The survey, which analyses 140 cities, marks on criteria such as crime, healthcare, political and social stability, and education.

SEE ALSO:

Despite Melbourne dropping a place in the ranking, three cities from Australia made the top 10 list, with Sydney placing fifth and Adelaide placing 10th.

New Zealand’s Auckland had previously placed eighth in the list but has fallen from the top 10 in 2018 to 12th.

“Globally, this has been a year of many changes,” remarked Roxana Slavcheva, the survey’s Editor.

“Not only has Vienna displaced Melbourne to become the most liveable city, but a total of 77 cities have seen a change in their liveability ratings.”

“A return to relative stability, after several high-profile terrorist attacks and civil unrest incidents across much of western Europe and North America, has meant that only nine of these cities have registered a decline in this period.”