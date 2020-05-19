Mars Australia to go carbon neutral through solar power by 2020

The American confectionary manufacturer’s Australian subsidiary, Mars Australia, has announced that it will purchase enough power to offset the electricity it uses by 2020.

The company claims that its ultimate goal is to eliminate all greenhouse gases created from its operations by 2040.

The firm has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Total Eren that will see the chocolate bar producer receive energy for 20 years.

The power will be provided by the Kiamal Solar Farm in the north of Victoria, which is currently under development by Total Eren.

“Last year we announced we’re spending a billion dollars in the next three years to start transforming our supply chain to get those impact reductions,” stated Kevin Rabinovitch, Global Vice President of Sustainability at Mars.

“We’ve made solid progress on the sustainability of our own operations since 2007, so now we’re in a good position to accelerate work and share lessons with our supply chain partners as we tackle impacts beyond our own operations.”

“Partnering with manufacturing thought leaders like Mars Australia is essential and sends a strong message to the rest of the market that now is the time to capitalize on the opportunities offered by renewable power purchase agreements and to drive positive changes in the environment,” said David Corchia, CEO of Total Eren.