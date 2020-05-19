Macquarie Telecom signs $100mn deal with NBN

The telecommunications company based in Sydney, Macquarie Telecom, has announced its AU$100mn (US$73.4mn) deal with the National Broadband Network (NBN).

The deal will see the telco offer business-grade services through the NBN over a plan of six years.

The ‘Business-class NBN by Macquarie Telecom’ deal will feature voice, internet, data, and SD-WAN products.

The service will be available for businesses in Australia – for both new and existing customers.

“Our partnership is an opportunity for customers to develop their NBN-readiness plan with our help,” stated Luke Clifton, Group Executive of Macquarie Telecom, CRN reported.

“The NBN access network will touch every business in Australia now or in the near future.”

“Those organisations which capitalise will have a future-proof investment through which they can meet today’s business needs, while securing long-term choice for their organisations.”

“We’re taking an 'un-telco', proactive approach to the NBN access network, where other telcos are using it as a last resort and not putting customers first.”

The Australian telco will create 50 new jobs in order to support the deal.

“It also demonstrates our underlying network infrastructure is enterprise-ready and we are well and truly open for business,” noted Paul Tyler, Co-Chief Customer Officer at NBN.

“We look forward to working with Macquarie, and our other industry partners, to ensure their business customers have the opportunity to take full advantage of the benefits the NBN access network can provide.”