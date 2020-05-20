L’Oreal partners with Lazada to strengthen ecommerce offering in Southeast Asia

French cosmetics and personal care firm L’Oreal has partnered with Lazada Group to strengthen its ecommerce offering in Southeast Asian markets.

Lazada, itself owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, is the largest ecommerce operator in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines site visits according to Business Insider in 2018, offering an ideal springboard for L’Oreal to expand its presence in the region.

In Lazada’s press release it said the partnership will see it support L’Oreal in its aims to fulfil next-day deliveries in top metro cities as soon as June this year.

The joint business plan will also see both Lazada and L’Oreal develop and trial new customer engagement tools as well as launching new products exclusive to Lazada customers.

"Our collaboration with L'Oreal started in 2014 and together, we have reached many milestones across the region. We are confident of creating the leading online beauty destination in Southeast Asia by combining Lazada's extensive last mile logistics network to bring L'Oreal's products faster into our customers' hands,” said Jing Yin, President of Lazada Group, in the firm’s press release.

“Our partnership today signals our commitment and joint ambition of dominating the Southeast Asian beauty and skincare ecommerce market share by providing the best customer experience. We are very excited for what is to come.”

Pierre-Yves, Managing Director of Southeast Asia at L'Oreal, added:"Lazada and L'Oreal will collaborate in many areas, from technology, sales and marketing to logistics. Lazada's technology infrastructure, logistics network and brand engagement capabilities is the gold standard in the industry.

“Our joint efforts will take us one step closer to creating a true beauty shopping destination on Lazada. We are excited and confident to be part of this journey."