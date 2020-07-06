VMware strengths its innovation ecosystem in the SEAK region

Leading innovator in enterprise software - VMware - has reaffirmed its pledge to strengthen its innovative partner ecosystem within the Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK) region. The reaffirmation of its commitments within the region follows its successful launch of its EMPOWER Online APJ partner executive briefings. The launch saw over 1,200 participants from VMware’s partner ecosystem in Asia Pacific and Japan.

During the event, VMware alongside its partners collaborated on a deep analysis into how the community can further drive digital transformation and agility for businesses, in order to adapt to the region’s increasingly mobile first business environment.

EMPOWER Online APJ is one of the core aspects of VMware’s approach to harness its partner ecosystem, in order to amplify its capability to help businesses to develop their enterprise mobility and accelerate innovation.

In addition, the event also provided VMware with the forum to showcase its commitments to more than 300 partner business owners in the SEAK region via a series of Partner Executive Briefings. The briefings detailed the company’s priorities and strategies for partners during the current economic climate due to COVID-19, as well as how the company will strengthen its support for partners by enabling resources, building practices, developing pipelines, and rewarding success.

"We want to thank our partners for their trust and partnerships with VMware. Working closely and implementing business transformation plans with our partners have contributed much success to the innovation ecosystem in the region," commented Fan Qu, director, Partner Business, Southeast Asia and Korea, VMware.

"We are excited about the initiatives we have announced to deliver greater value, choice and innovation to our partners, so they can continue to serve as trusted advisors to help businesses in the region adapt and thrive in this new mobile-first business environment."

Strengthening its regional partner ecosystem

In order to strengthen its regional partner ecosystem in SEAK, the company will:

Develop partner capabilities with 6 months complimentary premium access to VMware Learning Zone (valid until October 2020)

(valid until October 2020) Enhance mobility and enterprise resilience by offering 75% discount for its select Workspace ONE (SaaS) products for partners with Digital Workspace Master Services Competencies

products for partners with Digital Workspace Master Services Competencies Increase financial support by co-funding a VCAP resource for Funded Head investment into VMware Principal Partners, and offering 50% off its Partner Connect Program Fee for all VMware partners (ending January 2021)

Develop advanced solution practices by helping partners with resource enablement, customer engagement and incentives

The value of partners

In addition to the offerings provided by VMware to its partners, the company also conducted an award ceremony to recognise the contributions made by its partners to advance the region’s technology ecosystem. A total of 33 winners were awarded across 13 different categories.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .