Laurent-Perrier appoints first Asian female Director, Heather & March founder Wendy Siu

Laurent-Perrier has appointed Hong Kong Entrepreneur Wendy Siu to its board.

This makes her the first Asian woman to be appointed to the board of any French luxury brand.

Siu was the founder and president of Heather & March, a luxury French lifestyle shop in Hong Kong. She has also previously worked for British Telecom and General Electric.

Siu’s appointment, which is set to last for a six-year term, marks efforts companies are making to capture the growing luxury brand market in Asia.

It is also evidence that more Asian representation is becoming important to MNCs in general, as more hope to expand into Asia. Indeed, UBS chairman Axel Weber stated just last week he was “specifically looking to recruit and Asian to join its board,” since UBS plans to expand into the region, “doubling its headcount in China.”

Her appointment comes after a national law change in France in 2011, which requires companies to have at least 40% female representation at board level. In 2011, this figure was just 15%.

Siu has said her appointment also reflects the French business vision to embrace diversity in gender, culture, business skills and experience at board level.

Laurent-Perrier stated that “during her appointment until 2022, Ms Siu will bring international insight and experience to the luxury brand retail sector.”

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Siu, who is well known in Hong Kong and France, stated: “I have gained experience in international business ethics and dynamic thinking.”

She said that it was important to have more women on boards, but argues quotas were not the right way to do so in Hong Kong: “I do not believe merely issuing a quota is the answer. It is only sensible to apply quotas when we are confident there are indeed enough qualified women available out there to bring on board and whether our society is ready to support this.”

Siu cited the keys to success as being “willing to build, work hard and accumulate knowledge.”