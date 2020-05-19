Largest smart solar farm in Australia secures module supply from China’s Seraphim

In a 12 December statement, China’s Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Company (Seraphim) announced that it will be the module supplier for Kanowna Solar’s smart solar farm project

The project will leverage an expected 27,500 units of state-of-the-art 325W Seraphim MX Modules, with construction set to begin early next year.

Located 95km west of Moree, New South Wales, the farm follows the same team’s Meralli and Kinelli projects, each of which have produced award-winning and cost-effective solar farms in Australia that have not been subsidised by the government.

Seraphim’s technology enables 1.5 times the number of modules per string compared with the industry standard, thereby mitigating costs and optimising the modules themselves for large power plants and commercial ventures.

"We are very pleased to be working with Seraphim on this ground-breaking project. Our engineering team spent several months carefully studying the benefits of these optimizers,” said Dr Emma Mailler, General Manager of Kanowna Solar, in Seraphim’s press release.

“The Maxim optimizer used by Seraphim is ideal for utility-scale solar due to its extremely cost-effective design coupled with intra-module sub-string level optimization."

Polaris Li, President of Seraphim, added:

"We are delighted to cooperate with Kanowna on this unprecedented smart solar project. It's a milestone of huge importance to both companies, and also for the entire Australian solar market."