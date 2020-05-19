Kane Constructions leads way in Epworth Richmond Hospital redevelopment

With close to 47,000 admissions, more than 1,800 staff members and 1,200 accredited visiting specialists, Epworth Richmond Hospital is Victoria’s largest private hospital. Renowned for excellence in diagnosis, treatment, care and rehabilitation, Epworth is an innovator in Australia’s health system.

Most recently, the hospital has embarked on a major redevelopment project to meet future demands for acute surgical and medical care. With an entire redesign in mind, they have called upon a multi-award winning, privately-owned commercial construction company to lead the first phase of construction.

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Australia!

Who is this company? Kane Constructions.

“Our success is recognized in the way we achieve, as much as what we achieve,” is the company’s motto, and it is one that is lived up to by every employee.

During a recent interview, Project Manager Hugh Lockie discussed the scope of the project, challenges and successes that have come about during construction, and what it means to be involved.

RELATED TOPIC: As 50,000 Mining Jobs Go, Construction and Services Open Doors to Workers

A history with Epworth

Kane began working with Epworth on numerous smaller projects back in 2012—from refurbishments to oxygen tank enclosures. Epworth Richmond Hospital, however, is currently the largest single stage project Kane has undertaken.

“This is a significant project for us,” said Lockie. “This is currently the largest project Kane have ever undertaken. It is a healthcare project, which is one of the company’s strengths.”

The Epworth Richmond redevelopment has been designed to respond to patient, doctor and staff expectations and to meet the needs of the 21st century—setting a new standard in health facilities and patient care. The project is worth $120 million and services will be built within a new 16 story building with five basement levels.

RELATED TOPIC: Housing Construction Drives New South Wales To Top State Economy

One of the reasons Kane was chosen for the project is because of their managerial capabilities for complex projects, believes Lockie. This has enabled Kane to continue redevelopments with little impact on hospital operations.

“Kane recently undertook some complex works in the middle eight operating theaters that maintained functionality during the entire process,” said Lockie.

Challenges and successes

With a project this large, there are bound to be complications...click here to read the entire article on Business Review Australia!

Let's connect!