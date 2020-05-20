Article
Leadership & Strategy
Jack Ma plans to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Alibaba Group’s co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma said on 20 October that he is planning to open an institute in Indonesia dedicated to training tech entrepreneurs, according to Reuters
Ma, who advises the Indonesian government on ecommerce, has not yet agreed any details for the institute, but Reuters said that his plans would be beneficial to the country as it currently “has a shortage of trained engineers in technology”.
“We’re giving a lot of opportunities for young Indonesian people to learn,” Reuters reported Ma as saying following a meeting with Indonesian ministers.
See more:
- Alibaba and Marine Harvest sign distribution deal for salmon in China
- Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay now available in Europe
- Alibaba Cloud and SDL announce partnership to aid brand development in Asia
He added that Indonesia’s investment in the development of tech-savvy professionals would be vital to ensuring the country does not get left behind in the digital age.
Tech in Asia noted that Alibaba is “increasingly focused on Indonesia”, and that its cloud computing subsidiary, Alibaba Cloud, opened a data center there last year.
The country’s ecommerce industry is set to boom, with McKinsey estimating in a recent report that its value will jump from US$8bn in 2017 to around $55bn by 2022, Reuters said.
In August 2017, Tech in Asia reported that Alibaba led a $1.1bn investment in Tokopedia, an Indonesian ecommerce platform, securing a minor stake in the company.