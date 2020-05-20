Indonesia's renewable energy production exceeds 2017 target

According to Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, as of December 2017, renewable energy contributed to 12.62% of total national electricity supply in Indonesia.

This exceeds the 2017 state budget target of 11.96%.

The renewable supply comes from both state-electricity firm PLN and a selection of private companies, according to the Jakarta Post.

PLN, or Perusahaan Listrik Negara, is the Indonesian government owned corporation which distributes the country’s electrical power. It is based in south Jakarta and currently run by CEO Sofyan Basir.

According to a ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi who spoke to tribunnews.comn, “The energy mostly comes from hydropower plants and geothermal energy plants”.

Pribadi stated that of the renewable energy produced, 7.27% of the electricity has been produced by hydropower, 5% geothermal, and 0.25% from other renewable sources.

He also added that the government as signed 68 power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the past year with private companies to produce renewable energy power plants which have a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

“We encourage efficient renewable energy power plant projects,” he explained. “We assure that the 68 PPAs signed in 2017 will immediately be financed and constructed soon.”