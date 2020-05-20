Indonesia to host small engine tech conference

Indonesia is set to host the 23rd Small Engine Technology Conference, holding 400 local and international participants.

The conference will be held at the Jakarta Convention Centre and will span from 15 to 17 November.

Whilst upgrading knowledge on new innovative small engine technology, the conference will also explore electronic abstracts from prospective researchers and engineers who have specialised in 1400cc engines or machines.

SEE ALSO:

“We want local engineers to really use this as a chance to broaden their horizons and build networks with engineers and experts worldwide,” Gunadi Shinduwinata, Chairman for the Conference Team, informed The Jakarta Post.

The Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SEA) International have organized the event.

Helping them were the Society of Automotive Engineers Indonesia (IATO) and the Land Engine Manufacturers Association (LEMA) from Japan.

The event will include visits to motorcycle plants, award presentations to local experts, and an exhibition.

Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister, Mohamad Nasir will be opening the event, with the Industry Minister, Airlangga Hartarto, closing it.