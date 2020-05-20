IHG Hotels appoints new Director of Communications for Japan and Australasia

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) today announces the appointment of Chris Waite to the role of Director of Communications, Australasia and Japan.

Chris is responsible for leading the communications function for IHG and its core brands of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo and EVEN Hotels in these rapidly-expanding markets, as well as elevating IHG’s industry thought leadership positioning.

A member of the Australian leadership team led by Karin Sheppard, IHG COO Australasia & Japan, Chris oversees key communications functions including Brand, Loyalty, Internal, and Owner Communications, with the core focus on building IHG Corporate and Brand whilst highlighting IHG’s exemplary employee offering. Chris is based in IHG’s local head office in Sydney.

Prior to his appointment, Chris led the award-winning Amadeus Asia Pacific communications team headquartered in Bangkok: elevating, protecting, growing and reinforcing the Amadeus brand through powerful PR, corporate communications, media relations, events and market activation.

Chris joins us with over 10 years of experience in marketing and communications roles and commands a comprehensive understanding of the digital landscape, loyalty programs, consumer and channel marketing.

IHG currently has a portfolio of 28 hotels in Australia, seven in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, and 32 in Japan; part of a global network of 5,000 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories.

Business Review Asia's January issue is live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.