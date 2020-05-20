Icertis to provide cloud-based enterprise contract management to Centennial Coal

Australian mining company Centennial Coal has selected cloud-based enterprise contract management (ECM) provider Icertis for the digital transformation of its contracting process in tandem with boosting operational efficiency and transparency.

Icertis, which recently opened an office in Sydney, will also drive improved compliance and on-site performance of commercial mining contractors at Centennial through the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform, enabling the firm to identify and expired contracts, plan forthcoming projects more effectively, and more.

"Employing over 1,600 people and operating five underground mines in New South Wales, we require a contract management solution that helps us to meet our business goal of financial and operational excellence," said Colleen Bastow, Centennial's Group Manager of Contracts and Procurement, in Icertis’s press release.

"The ICM platform will equip us with a fully automated solution for enterprise contract management that turns static contracts into strategic assets."

SEE ALSO:

Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis, added:

"Icertis has committed to increasing its presence in Australia and New Zealand by expanding our team and offerings to serve our rapidly growing customer list.

"The region has a large mining presence and we're thrilled that our dedication to this region has delivered our newest customer, Centennial Coal, a company striving to offer a sustainable approach to mining.

“The ICM platform enables Centennial to gain full visibility into contract milestones, contractual commitments and obligations – equipping the company with tools to deliver even greater value to its customers."