How thinking differently has helped Probuild succeed

Probuild’s core strength is its people, who are dedicated to teamwork and excellence. Striving to deliver high-quality projects on time and within budget, Probuild also keeps a strong focus on safety and the environment. Its track record for providing quality service to clients is one of several reasons Probuild was selected as the preferred contractor for the Eastland redevelopment project in October 2013 when construction kicked off.

Project background

Since initially opening for business in 1967, Eastland in Ringwood, Victoria has completed structural updates four times, most recently in 2002.

With 50 per cent of its latest expansion designed by QIC Global Real Estate, Probuild has begun its part of the construction for the $490 million Eastland Stage Five Redevelopment. The new Eastland will include a town square lined with restaurants, a library learning and cultural Centre, by Maroondah City Council.

So far, the project has wrapped up major demolition and excavation, as well as some structural construction. In addition, crews have also completed fit out in major tenancies and some upgrades to the existing Centre.

Probuild is currently in the process of putting together the structure, services and commencement of its base build fit outs. The project involves work around a trading Centre in two major parts. The intention is to have the first half completed by late 2015, with the entire project slated to finish in the middle of 2016.

Thanks to Probuild, by the time all work is complete the shopping Centre will have new south and east malls, four new permanent loading docks, additional car park decks as well as improvements to existing decks. The malls include 22 lifts, 21 escalators, and four moving walkways, as well as the library and town square.

Project goals

As with all Probuild projects, the main goal for Eastland Stage Five Redevelopment is to finish on time while staying within budget

