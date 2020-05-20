Heriot-Watt University has signed a deal to boost its links with business in Asia

The Scottish higher education facility, Heriot-Watt University, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Asia Scotland Institute (ASI), Insider reports.

The deal will see the university hold talks with global business experts and deliver a combined programme of events in collaboration with the non-profit organisation.

The co-directors of SCIBC, Professor Ian Baxter from Heriot-Watt University and Professor Xiuying Wen from Tianjin University of Finance & Economics, gave a joint statement.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with ASI as we support business communication and enterprise relationships by providing a unique platform for the exchange of ideas, experience and expertise.

“Our events and online learning initiatives aim to add value to existing business relationships whilst developing a deeper understanding of Chinese Culture.

“Our partnership will help promote a global outlook and foster mutual understanding between China and Scotland.”

In order to advertise and promote the exchange of knowledge between the east and west, regular meetings with business leaders from Asia take place by The Institute.

Director of Heriot-Watt’s ASI, David Birrell, said: “We are extremely grateful to be working together with SCIBC who share the same passion in developing the leaders of tomorrow.

“As we continue to work with our strategic partners in education and business, ASI over the past year in particular, is now playing a key role to improve student experience, supporting new curriculum developments and enhancing access to on-line Asia insight and training opportunities for the next generation of international talent.”