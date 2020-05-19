Green Building Counsil and IWBI team up to create healthier buildings

The healthy building movement in Australia received a boost today, with the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announcing a new partnership.

The GBCA and IWBI have agreed to work collaboratively to promote health and well-being in the design, construction and operations of buildings, fitouts and communities in Australia.

The GBCA, which is the nation’s authority on sustainable buildings and communities, launched the Green Star rating system in 2003, and since then has certified more than 1,050 buildings, communities and fitouts throughout the country.

IWBI administers the WELL Building Standard (WELL), a performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

The two organizations announced the new partnership at the Green Cities 2016 conference in Sydney, after signing a memorandum of understanding which outlines their commitment to work towards common goals.

“A truly sustainable building not only addresses environmental impact, but social and economic impact too,” said GBCA CEO Romilly Madew. “Green Star’s focus on indoor environmental quality provides a critical foundation for human health and well-being – one which WELL enhances through its dedicated focus on evidence-based medical and scientific research and measurable performance.”

The organizations will now work together to identify opportunities to align the two rating systems, develop events and education offerings, and promote building practices that improve the health and well-being of occupants.

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which provides third-party certification for the WELL Building Standard, will also support efforts to promote and deliver WELL across Australia.

