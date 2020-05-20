Greater Bank deploys Genesys cloud solution as it ramps up digital transformation

Australian customer-owned financial services institution Greater Bank, recipient of the Roy Morgan Research 2016 and 2017 Bank of the Year awards, had deployed the Genesys PureCloud platform as it seeks to drive enhanced efficiency and customer satisfaction through digital transformation.

According to the firm’s press release, Greater Bank hopes that deployment of the solution will enable its customers to access and use services with a significantly increased level of flexibility.

“To provide this level of service, we needed to become the bank of tomorrow by undergoing a digital transformation. This started with moving our contact centre to PureCloud,” said Natalie Lane, Greater Bank’s Head of Contact Centre, in the company’s statement on the matter.

SEE ALSO:

“We chose PureCloud because it allows us the flexibility to scale up as needed, tap into other features at no additional cost and gives our employees the capability to better facilitate our customers across time zones. To put it simply – PureCloud provides excellent value for money.”

The firm highlighted the speed with which the solution was launched at Greater Bank, noting that PureCloud was fully deployed within six weeks.

Lane continued: “Despite the complexity of the project, the full deployment of PureCloud was fast and easy – from setting up call queues, building IVRs and training staff. We like that queue management has become simpler and new features are continuously delivered without interruption.”