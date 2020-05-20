Grab confirms strategic partnership with SP Group that will launch in 2019

The ride-hailing company, Grab, has announced it has commenced a strategic partnership with the SP Group, in a move that will see 200 new, fast-charging electric vehicles (EVs) utilise Grab’s platform, CNBC reports.

On Thursday (23 August), the Singapore-based firm confirmed it would bring out the EVs at the start of 2019.

It is expected that the new EV model has approximately 400 kilometers per charge with “drivers requiring around 40 minutes at one of SP’s high-speed, direct current charging points for a day’s worth of driving,” according to CNBC.

See more:

Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore, said: “We have heard from our driver-partners that a faster charge time and longer EV driving range are important considerations for them when making the switch to EVs.”

“We have taken their feedback on board and have negotiated the best deals to bring them concrete savings and the best vehicle model to cater to their driving needs.”

After first being established in 2012, Grab currently has interests in eight countries across the whole of Southeast Asia and expects drivers using the new models to prosper from preferential charging rates from SP by 2020.