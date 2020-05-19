Article
Leadership & Strategy

Glencore to close Tahmoor coal mine by 2019

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mining giant Glencore has decided to close down operations at its Tahmoor coal mine in New South Wales, a move which will cost 350 jobs.

The mine produces around two million tonnes of metallurgical coal that is used in steel making, but is to cease due to falling global prices, largely driven by a lack of Chinese demand.

The company said in a statement: “The decision has been made as a result of continued low prices in global coal markets, which has meant the economic return from reserves still available at Tahmoor are not sufficient to warrant the investment required to mine them.”

Glencore still employs more than 7,000 workers in Australia and runs 18 mines, making it one of the most significant coal producers in the region.

The Tahmoor mine had been open since 1979, its 40-year innings to come to end in three years’ time. 

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine

GlencoreGlobal steel pricesAustralian coal miningTahmoor coal mine
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Schneider Electric - Global Specialist in Energy Management

#Schneider Electric#Natalya Makarochkina
Digital Strategy

Allianz Malaysia: Closer to customers through digital