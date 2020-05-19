Four data technology trend predictions for 2016

The availability of large volumes of data for analysis grows each year, and 2016 will be no exception. Leading organisations are looking to become data driven, and several of the top technology trends in business for the coming year are likely to revolve around data and lean heavily on its potential capabilities.



“Data lies at the very centre of some of the most ground-breaking advances in technology today,” said Alec Gardner, general manager, Advanced Analytics, ANZ, Teradata. “Advanced analytics and big data are just two examples of how we use data, and they are already changing the face of business.

“Yet for all the analysis many businesses are already doing on data, it is really just the tip of the iceberg. As the global volume of available data explodes thanks to our increasingly-connected lives, the ways in which we use data for any number of purposes will also explode, providing new levels of insight and intelligence.”



Accoring to Teradata, there are four primary business technology trends in 2016:



1. Productivity and collaboration in data science



Market leaders have already taken advantage of productivity tools that simplify access to new data streams for their analysts. This trend will continue into 2016, as organisations make greater use of these platforms to help speed up the development of big data applications that can be embedded into larger frameworks.

2. The rise of enterprise sentience and autonomous decision-making



One of the emerging trends that looks set to be a game-changer for the business world next year is the idea of the ‘sentient enterprise’. This is a state where businesses gain an unprecedented level of insight into their company-wide operations by listening, analysing, and embedding analytics into business processes.



3. Growth of the ‘listening framework’



The coming year is likely to see growth of the so-called ‘listening framework’ idea, which is a way to describe the ability to constantly tap into and ‘listen’ to the increasingly voluminous streams of available data coming from the ‘sentient enterprise’. This involves actively analysing large data streams in real-time for immediate insights into the enterprise and its operations.

4. Elasticity

Companies are demanding a lot more elasticity and flexibility in B2B engagements to match the rapidly changing markets in which they operate. From a consulting point of view, customers are looking for best practice, advisory expert services and enablement of their staff. From a technology perspective, they want solutions that can be scaled up and down rapidly to match demand.

Suppliers can meet these requirements by continuing to deploy innovative commercial and flexible cloud deployment models.

