Fish and Richardson opens office in Shenzhen

Fish and Richardson, the world’s largest intellectual property law firm, has announced the opening of its new Representative Office in Shenzhen, China.

The firm said in its press release that the new office will facilitate continued support for Chinese companies in obtaining, enforcing, and defending their intellectual property rights.

"Over our many years of working with Chinese companies, we have seen an extraordinary amount of research and development across a broad range of industries, including telecommunications, electronics, financial technology, life sciences, and medical devices," said Ryan McCarthy, Chief Representative of the firm in Shenzhen, in the company’s press release.

"China is rapidly emerging as an innovation leader, and we are well positioned to assist our Chinese clients in developing worldwide, world-class IP portfolios."

The company selected Shenzhen for its Chinese office for its reputation as the nation’s innovation capital.

Established in 1878, Fish and Richardson has 13 offices around the world with a combined 40 attorneys and tech specialists across its US, Europe, and China operations.