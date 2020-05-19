FinTech Australia appoints new CEO

FinTech Australia, the country’s non-profit association that promotes innovation within the financial services industry, has named Brad Kitschke as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“There is an established and deep dialogue in Australia between fintechs and government,” said Kitschke. “This is a platform I look forward to using to advance the interests of our members and grow Australia as an international fintech force.”

Kitschke has previously worked at Uber, having stood as the Head of Public Policy and Government Relations Australia & New Zealand for the ride hailing company.

Further, Kitschke also worked as the Head of Public Policy at Vodafone Australia between 2012-2014 and Executive Director of the Australian Sporting Goods Association in the two years before this, having led an extensive career in public policy and affairs.

“Brad’s pedigree as a successful public policy leader will be a huge asset for FinTech Australia as we seek to take our industry to the next level,” said FinTech Australia Chair Stuart Stoyan. “We also highly value Brad’s previous industry association and government experience.”

FinTech Australia currently represents 243 financial services technology companies across the nation that are looking to use new and innovative technologies to bring new improved services, products and solutions to the industry.