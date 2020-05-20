The February issue of Business Chief Australia is now live!

Welcome to the February issue of Business Chief Australia and New Zealand

Airservices Australia, Australia’s air navigation provider, oversees 11% of the world’s airspace and provides aviation rescue, firefighting services and air traffic control to the country’s airports. Niki Waldegrave spoke with Chief Information Officer Chris Seller about the firm’s digital transformation journey and the reputation for industry-leading safety and innovation it has facilitated. “We have some excellent foundations in place today and we need to build on these to position for the future. Strong customer service focus and deep ATM expertise matched with the right technologies and partners are the keys to harnessing information,” Seller says.

For this month’s Leadership piece, we speak with Delphix’s General Manager and Vice President of Sales in APJ, Richard Gerdis, regarding the firm’s successful expansion strategy across the APAC region, and how digital transformation is combined with a focus on clients and strategic partnerships to expand Delphix’s reach.

For this month’s City Focus, Harry Menear explores the Australian city of Adelaide, an emergent hub for tech startups in the region. In our February Top 10, we rank the tallest buildings in the region.

Don’t forget to check out our in-depth company profiles for Bupa Australia and New Zealand, University of Technology, Sydney, Accent Group, Generali, Level Crossings Authority and many more.

Enjoy the issue!