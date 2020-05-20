English language Tmall site launches for cross-border retail

The largest B2C cross-border online marketplace in China, Alibaba’s Tmall, has launched a website in English that aims to streamline the onboarding process for brands outside China.

Tmall, which serves as a platform for a plethora of concession-style stores from various brands, will provide expert guidance for firms looking to sell products in China through the site.

“Tmall Global’s mission is to connect high-quality international brands across the globe with Chinese consumers,” said Yi Qian, Deputy General Manager of Tmall Global, according to Alizila’s report on the matter.

“We believe the launch of this English-language website will expedite the process for brands and merchants to introduce their products to Chinese consumers.”

The Alizila post added that Tmall’s business development teams have traditionally assessed and headhunted brands that they believe would find success on the platform, but this new platform will enable international brands to take the initiative and pitch directly to Tmall.

In November last year, Alibaba announced plans to import over US$200bn of international goods into China over the next five years as part of its ongoing commitment to globalised commerce.



"As incomes are rising in China, consumers want faster access to and a wider variety of high-quality products from around the world,” said Alvin Liu, General Manager of Tmall Import and Export, at the time.



"Tmall is uniquely positioned to help international brands tap into the growing China market as consumers seek to upgrade their lifestyle."