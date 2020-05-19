Ebos Group wins $1bn contract to supply pharmaceuticals Australia

Ebos Group, the healthcare distributor based in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been awarded a contract from Chemist Warehouse Group.

The agreement will see Ebos Group distribute pharmaceuticals to more than 400 Chemist Warehouse and My Chemist sites across Australia.

The five-year deal has been valued at AU$1bn (US$734mn) and is anticipated to come into effect on 1 July 2019.

Under the agreement, there is the option for the contract to be extended for an additional three years.

“It’s a great endorsement of Ebos’ wholesale pharmacy business, and reflects the high level of expertise and service standards that we offer the industry more broadly,” stated John Cullity, CEO of Ebos Group.

“We are confident that Ebos will generate an acceptable return on capital from this business.”

“Today’s announcement is a strong validation of that investment and we’re very well equipped to meet growing demand across the entire industry, including from our existing customers, and continue to uphold the high standards we set,” remarked Mark Waller, Chairman of Ebos Group.