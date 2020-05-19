DRA acquires G&S Engineering Services in a bid to expand position in Australian market

The engineering firm, DRA Global, has announced its agreement with the Australian-based G&S Engineering Services Pty Ltd.

DRA is to acquire the Australian engineering company following the approval of conditions related to the deal.

The acquisition is anticipated to be complete by the end of July 2018 and will see the global company expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Through the acquisition the firm will focus on procurement, project management, construction, commissioning and operations and maintenance capabilities in Australia, especially along the east coast.

“The acquisition of G&S Engineering is very much in line with our growth strategy,” commented Greg McRostie, Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific region at DRA.

“We have been working closely with them for over a year now and I am delighted they will be joining the DRA group.”

“Australia is a key market for DRA and this acquisition gives us a well-established maintenance and optimisation platform as well as a greater presence in the region, while broadening the scope of services we can offer our clients.”

“The management team at G&S has a strong track record and relationships with a number of Australian resources companies, and we look forward to working with them and the broader G&S team as we grow our business.”