DIY Popularity Increases in Australia with IKEA opening

It would appear that Aussies are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to owning a home, literally. A new trend has generated throughout Australia in the form of “Do It Yourself” projects, or commonly known as DIY.

With the anticipated opening of IKEA in Springvale today, the property market slump is generating a decoration and DIY spike in the home maintenance industry.

According to the Herald Sun, “Industry experts say more house-proud owners will do makeovers, rather than putting their homes up for sale. Or they will spruce up their properties to desperately try to attract the best price in a tough market.”



The IKEA location is anticipating 15,000 customers on the first day.

The new southern hemisphere location is expected to be 36,000 square metres, which is 50 per cent bigger than its Richmond counterpart and about 1 1/2 times the size of the MCG - a store size more commonly seen in Europe, the United States and China, the Herald Sun reports.



The goal of the IKEA expansion aims to grow the number of outlets from three to at least 10 stores nationally by 2015.



The interior of the mega IKEA includes 63 different room settings, a 700-seat restaurant and 350 staff. The parking lot also includes 1800 car spaces.

By the way, kudos to the citizens of Australia by making lemons out of lemonade. Having trouble selling your home? Expand it or improve it. You’d be surprised at how these little touches can go a long way and really make you appreciate your home more. Sometimes a fresh perspective is all it takes!