Dickson Concepts unveils HK$1bn new retail format

Hong Kong-based Dickson Concepts, owner of luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, has unveiled a HK$1bn new retail plan to be launched under the Harvey Nichols brand

The firm’s press release said that the new format will blend cutting-edge technology with a high degree of personalised styling, with the first store under this concept due to open at Pacific Place, Hong Kong, in autumn next year.

$250mn will be spent on the Pacific Place flagship store, and the firm said that up to $1bn will be spent both on international stores and investment in technology and technology-related companies.

The product selection in the new format stores will be increased threefold compared with the existing strategy, according to the statement.

It added that the new retail concept would enable customers to engage with Harvey Nichols’ global selection in one marketplace as well as offering a highly-tailored customer experience.

The Harvey Nichols brand will operate with both the existing and new formats running in tandem, with the Hong Kong store serving as the flagship for the new retail model while the old format will be led by the UK flagship store in London.

Dickson Concepts offered examples of the technology that will be incorporated into the new retail stores, including the ability to scan digitally-represented products and the option to receive advice from expert stylists via IM, photo sharing, and live video streaming services.