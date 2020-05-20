DHL opens new Malaysia delivery bases as e-commerce market thrives

Malaysia’s booming e-commerce market has meant there is a need to facilitate next day deliveries and cross-border shipping solutions and DHL has stepped up to the mark.

The delivery giant has opened a 48,000 sq ft central distribution hub in Puchong as well as depots in Penang, Johor Bahru, and Cheras as part of an expansion designed to fill that gap in the market.

The company has also added massively to their fleet of vehicles in the country, as they seek to take advantage of the country’s e-commerce boom which has seen a market increase of nearly 16 percent each year. It’s expected that, by 2020, the market will be worth well over US$1 billion thanks to acceleration brought forth by initiatives such as the Digital Free Trade Zone and the Economic Transformation Program.

Malcolm Monteiro, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL eCommerce, told E27: “E-commerce has become a way of life for Malaysians, with 47 percent already using their smartphones to shop online.

“Approximately seven million are already shopping online every month, and with the industry expected to grow globally to US$1 trillion in the same year, businesses need high-quality logistics solutions to leverage this immense growth and meet the rapidly changing needs of online shoppers.

“This makes the need for a tailored e-commerce delivery service greater than ever before.”

The expansion means that next-day delivery services will now be available across much of the Asian country, and Monteiro is adamant that the investment is good for both Malaysia and DHL.

He said: “The world’s fastest growing e-commerce region is Asia Pacific, and Malaysia is one of the most exciting countries with enormous opportunities.

“To win in this space, e-tailers need exceptional customer service supported by seamless and agile logistics. Through our investments, infrastructure and renowned global network, we are well positioned to support the domestic and global growth of local online retailers in Malaysia.”

Read the April issue of Business Review Asia.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.