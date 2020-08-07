Video
Technology
Deutsche Telekom: The app for smart cities
By Jack Grimshaw
August 07, 2020
undefined mins
Netzgeschichten host Christian talks about the latest developments regarding the Smart Cities App project with Gerd Landsberger and Mark Keller.
- Understanding the Five Layers of Digital TransformationDigital Strategy
- Meet the Top 10 women in technology in Asia-PacificLeadership & Strategy
- How a virtual first model maximises returns of remote workTechnology
- Interview: Ayumi Moore Aoki – empowering women in techLeadership & Strategy
RelatedContent