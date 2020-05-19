The December issue of Business Chief Asia Pacific is now live!

Welcome to the December edition of Business Chief Asia Pacific

Telkom Group is poised to capitalise on Indonesia’s burgeoning digital economy, seeing an opportunity to climb to the top of the emergent technological ecosystem as it helps to drive the country’s development into a Global Digital Hub. Dale Benton caught up with Abdus Somad Arief, Director of Wholesale and International Service of Telkom, to find out more about Telkom’s ambitious transformation journey to the apex of the industry.

“We prepared for the inevitability of this digital wave of business around five years ago, now we are not only talking about connectivity and legacy business, we are looking at digital business,” says Somad Arief, explaining the firm’s strong market position for continued growth.

Image-capture company Picsolve is also set for significant growth in the APAC region, with CEO David Hockley speaking to Olivia Minnock about the firm’s potent strategy for driving its expansion.

For this month’s City Focus, Japan’s iconic capital takes the spotlight as we examine Tokyo’s famous hotspots, biggest companies, and its preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games. In our Top 10 we take a look at the biggest automotive manufacturers in Asia and their impressive asset growth.

Finally, don’t miss out on our in-depth company profiles for Petro Rabigh, Shera Public, FWD Insurance and Digital Reality.

