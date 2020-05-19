Creative agency POMO wins international design award

POMO, a creative agency based out of south east Queensland, has won an international award for website design. The 2013 Silver Trophy for Creative Design & Visual Appeal was awarded by the International Academy of the Visual Arts through the W3 Awards.

The W3 Awards honours creative excellence on the web by recognising creative and marketing professionals behind award-winning sites, videos and marketing programs. They are one of the only web competitions that is accessible to both big agencies and small firms, with an equal chance to win given to every applicant.

“We were amazed at the caliber and quality of work we received this year,” said Linda Day, the director of IAVA. “Our winners continue to push the envelope of Internet creativity and web design, and it is gratifying to see such great work from the smallest agencies to the biggest firms.”

In a blog post from last year, POMO made it clear that the purpose of their website was to tell a story. “We needed to make it clear why businesses must evolve to think differently about how they promote and market themselves,” said Stephen Burton, founder and creative director of POMO. “We believe passionately that the days of talking ‘at’ your market are gone and today it’s all about engaging with your customers.”

Burton noted that powerful brands don’t tell people what they do – they tell people why they do it. The story of their own website had to be compelling, so they used unique visuals to capture their viewers’ attention.

"We were speechless when we found out we'd won an international award,” said Burton. “The thought that out of 4,000 entries from around the globe we had won silver was mind blowing!”

POMO specialises in customer engagement, connecting brands to their market by creating meaningful strategies that generate momentum, build relationships and deliver results. Their services include branding and rebranding, social media courses and management, digital marketing, digital trend analysis, web and print design and creative campaigns, among others. They also won an Honourable Mention award at the Australia Web Awards in 2013.

Click here to check out their award-winning website.