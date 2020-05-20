Qantas wins world’s safest airline accolade for the fifth time

AirlineRatings.com, the sole website specialising in worldwide airline safety and product rating, has unveiled its list of the 20 safest airlines in the world, with Australia’s Qantas topping the list

Among the top 20, AirlineRatings also named Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Qatar, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, and United Airlines, and the Virgin airlines group.

Qantas was selected for its outstanding safety record as it enters its 99th year of operations, with AirlineRatings noting that it has not recorded a single fatality or hull loss over its history in the jet era.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings, told CNN Travel, said: "Qantas was a clear winner given its industry leadership in safety innovation."

See more:



"The top 20 safest airlines are all exceptional operations and the benchmark for excellence when it comes to safety and reliability," he added.

AirlineRatings has been in operation since 2013, using a unique 7-star system to rate 405 airlines from around the world.

The site also released its top 10 safest budget airlines for 2019, naming Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia/Asia, Thomas Cook, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet and Wizz.