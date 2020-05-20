COVID-19: China trials three potential vaccines

It has been reported that three new vaccines against coronavirus have received approval to proceed with clinical trials.

The combined phase I and II trials were green-lit by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (CNMPA) - the first trials of their kind in the quest to eliminate COVID-19.

Far from being the results of a singular organisation, these crucial trials are the result of separate, dedicated teams: Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co, Sinovac Research & Development Co, the Chinese Academy of Engineering and various research institutes.

It should be noted that if the trials lead to positive results, the coronavirus pandemic and all of its associated economic and social strains could be shortened significantly.

Leading the way

With three promising opportunities already in development, China’s scientific R&D (research and development) capabilities are being demonstrated in its rapid response to the virus.

Wang Junzhi, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, affirmed his pride at the heartening progress being made: "We are taking the lead in developing COVID-19 vaccines in a global perspective.”

SEE ALSO:

The reason, he postulates, is a four-part compound of effective management: an early start, accurate direction, a scientifically objective point-of-view and highly collaborative with the wider community.

As the global scientific community grapples with the scale and threat of the constantly evolving pandemic, some emphasise that a calm, thorough and safe method of working must still be maintained.

The decision by the CNMPA to forgo animal testing and start with human testing was called “a very bold decision” by John Nicholls, clinical professor of Pathology at the University of Hong Kong, in an article by Aljazeera.

However, assurances have been given that the decision was made bearing in mind the health and safety considerations that needed to be accounted for.

“On the one hand, Chinese scientists seek to make full use of time with great effort. On the other hand, they conduct research under scientific laws and ensure the safety and validity of the vaccine,” Junzhi added.

“All research and development activities are in accordance with corresponding regulations and technological requirements."

For more information on business topics in APAC, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter