CouriersPlease delivers excellence one parcel at a time

Australia’s leading metropolitan express parcel delivery service provider CouriersPlease has grown and transformed itself since it was founded in 1983. As any entrepreneur can attest, success isn’t always an easy, attainable goal.

However, CouriersPlease has found its unique way to success through strategic partnerships, technical innovation, adapting to changes and most importantly, customer centricity.

“Our business is all about satisfying the customer,” said CEO Brian Roberts, who is a veteran with more than 30 years of industry experience and knowledge, in a recent interview. Roberts discussed the company’s expansion strategies, detailing how CouriersPlease has built a name for itself to take advantage of the rapidly growing ecommerce logistics market. “It’s important to stay focused on what we do best: deliver excellent service to customers.”

It is in this way that CouriersPlease has managed to stay ahead of the competition throughout the years.

SingPost: turbocharging CouriersPlease

In December 2014, CouriersPlease was acquired by Quantium Solutions International (QSI), a wholly-owned a subsidiary of Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost). QSI specialises in eCommerce logistics and fulfillment services in the Asia Pacific. With an established network in 12 countries and access to over 220 countries/territories, QSI provides businesses with a comprehensive range of services to suit customers’ needs and budgets.

SingPost is the leading eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific.

“With SingPost’s now fully-owning and supporting it, CouriersPlease has embarked on a number of initiatives, to take the high ground in the eCommerce logistics space. This includes the launch of new international products as well as domestic Air express and same-day metro services. These will make CouriersPlease a true full service parcel / express player. In addition, CouriersPlease is expanding regionally within Australia, working with partners like Hubbed who have a physical nationwide network.”

“These will help provide a wider product offering, superior service and additional delivery choices to our customers, as well as investing in a new suite of technology enable solutions,” said Roberts.

“We are rapidly expanding our domestic foot print, having recently opened new operations in Albury, Coffs Harbour and Cairns. We have also recently acquired facilities in Perth that will be ready to serve our customers from August 2015,” Roberts added.

CouriersPlease is known for its excellent metro and domestic road express services provided by the franchisees, and has developed a very loyal customer base, especially in the SME segment. With its new international and metro services, it will become a truly one-stop shop for their customers.

Firstly, the company has introduced a premium money back guarantee for same day metro services.

Secondly, it has launched an overnight Air Express product across Australia. CouriersPlease will enter the domestic Air Express market for the first time.

The company has also launched two international products

