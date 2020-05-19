Construction begins at the Western Sydney Airport

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, turned the first sod at the site in Badgerys Creek that what will become the Western Sydney Airport, marking the launch of construction.

The airport will be located the city’s business precinct, Aerotropolis, and marks one of the largest “game changers” in the city since the development of Harbour Bridge, the Prime Minister claimed.

A joint venture between CPB Contractors and Lendlease will be responsible for the project’s earthworks.

The $5.6bn project will be financed by the federal government, and is anticipated to be complete by 2026.

11,000 jobs will be created during the construction of the airport, with 28,000 direct and indirect positions expected to be made available in the five years following the official launch.

“People talked a big game on western Sydney for years and years and years and our Government stopped talking and started doing,” stated Morrison.

“This is biggest game changer I think for the city of Sydney, since the Harbour Bridge.”

The Prime Minister noted that throughout the construction, community consult will be required to ensure issues such as noise and transport are managed efficiently.

“It’s a huge project, and huge projects require working through a lot of issues.”