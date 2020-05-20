Colt Data Centre Services expands to India

Colt Data Centre Services has announced that it is entering the Indian market, and has acquired land in Mumbai for a 100MW data centre

In its press release, Colt said the decision to begin operations in India was spurred by significant customer demand for outstanding data centre services, particularly as cloud technology and data become increasingly vast in scope and importance.

It said Colt is the first mainstream western data centre operator to enter the Indian market, and that its new facility will enable increased cloud deployment in support of Indian authorities and firms along their digital transformation and expansion journeys.

Colt noted that cloud revenue in India is expected to post a CAGR of 25% for the 2016-2021 period.

“With half of the total population in India under the age of 25, the new generation of digitally savvy individuals is creating a huge data footprint in the region,” said Colt CEO Detlef Spang.

“As data consumption continues to rise at an exponential rate, more businesses and consumers are demanding a reliable data and network infrastructure to deliver fast connectivity and on-demand services. Colt DCS will play a key role in providing the data centre infrastructure to enable this through its investment in Mumbai.”

Colt’s new facility in Mumbai will be developed as part of a campus-style plan that will enable the firm to develop additional facilities in the immediate area.

Spang added:

“The country is a hot spot of digital innovation, and there is a hugely unique opportunity for us to be the very first western data centre provider to enable the delivery of cloud computing and services across India, this is huge milestone for the organisation and a very exciting point in time for the expansion of our business.”