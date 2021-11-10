China’s top technology company leadership reshuffles in 2021

Activity in the executive ranks of some of China's biggest tech companies has been frenetic of late, with an increasing number of technology company founders relinquishing their leadership roles.

In June 2021, founder of TikTok owner Bytedance, Zhang Yiming, announced he was stepping down as chairman in order to take a less prominent role, having already previously stepped down as CEO. This was followed in September by the bowing-out of billionaire company founder Richard Liu from his role as CEO of ecommerce giant JD.com.

The latest step-down, in October 2021, comes courtesy of TikTok rival, video-sharing app Kuaishou, with founder Su Hua swapping his CEO position for a more behind-the-scenes role as chairman of the board.

These tech company leadership retreats follow that of Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma, who formally stepped down as chairman in 2019, handing over the company reins to Daniel Zhang and subsequently fading out of sight.

Among the reasons given for the leadership step-downs include a wish to explore new initiatives and/or focus on long-term strategy, according to official company press releases. Industry and media, however, are reporting that China’s big crackdown on business is to blame.

Beginning late 2020, the government has established a five-year plan to strengthen rules that would clamp down on monopolistic behaviour and regular technological innovation, unveiling a wave of new industry regulations and penalties, many of which are targeting the internet sector.

For executives, this means spending an increasing amount of time liaising with government officials to ensure their company remains in the clear when it comes to shifting regulations. And some tech entrepreneurs may not want to do that.

Here, we explore China's four top tech leadership reshuffles of 2021.