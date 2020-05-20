China to open longest sea-crossing bridge in the world after nine-year construction

Nine years after construction began, the longest sea-crossing bridge in the world is set to open in China

The bridge stretches 34 miles from Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland, and cost US$20bn to build.

Originally set to open in 2016, the bridge will open to public traffic on 24 October 2018.

According to CNN, Chinese president Xi Jinping is due to attend the bridge’s opening ceremony on 23 October in Zhuhai.

In a government press release, Frank Chan, Hong Kong’s transport secretary, said:

"With the bridge, the traveling time between Hong Kong and the Western Pearl River Delta region will be shortened significantly, thereby bringing the Western Pearl River Delta region within three hours' drive from Hong Kong.”

“It is envisaged that the collaboration between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in terms of trade, finance, logistics and tourism will be strengthened. Hong Kong will assume a more proactive role in the development of the Greater Bay Area,” he added.

The Independent said that private car owners in Hong Kong will require a permit to use the bridge, “but people will have access to shuttle buses.”

CNN elaborated:

“Most drivers will have to park at the Hong Kong port, switching to shuttle bus or special hire cars once they are through immigration. Shuttle buses cost $8-$10 for a single trip depending on the time of day."