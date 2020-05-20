China continues to be the world’s top emerging market for logistics

Global logistics firm Agility has released its 2019 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index, with China retaining the top ranking amongst 50 assessed markets.

The index considers an array of factors that make markets attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, air cargo carriers and distributers, and shipping lines.

These factors include domestic logistics, international logistics, business fundamentals, and near-term logistics potential.

China ranked first in all of these areas bar near-term potential, which 500 global supply chain professionals identified as India with China in second.

Agility highlighted Brexit’s potential benefit to emerging markets as country’s look to establish new deals and concessions from the UK.

"This year's Index highlights the range of challenges and opportunities many markets face,” said John Manners-Bell, Chief Executive of the index’s compiler, Transport Intelligence, in Agility’s statement.

“The uncertainty which surrounds trading relationships, combined with implementation of new trade barriers, threatens to derail integration of emerging markets with the rest of the world. It is essential that obstructive trade policy does not stand in the way of commercial opportunities which help drive growth in emerging markets."